59pc people read news on their mobile phones: BBS survey

A national public opinion survey on media has revealed that people rely more on mobile phones than conventional media for getting news.

“Overall, people haven’t lost trust in the media, but interference from political arena, government and influential persons is seen as a major obstacle to publishing objective news,” said a press release today signed by Mohammad Sayem Hossain, senior information officer of the Media Reforms Commission.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) conducted the survey from 1-7 January 2025 in line with the Media Reform Commission formed by the interim government. It sought opinions from 45,000 households, aged over 10 years in 64 districts across of the country. This is the first such comprehensive national survey on media use in the country.

It said the survey conducted mainly to get a picture about the opinion of readers, viewers and listeners about the role of the media in the July Movement.