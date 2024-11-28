ISKCON: Chinmoy expelled, his activities don’t reflect organisation’s stance
Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari does not belong to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Bangladesh as he was expelled by the organisation.
The organisation would not shoulder any responsibility over his statements and speech, said the leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh at a press briefing at its Swamibagh Temple office in Dhaka.
ISKCON Bangladesh’s general secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari in a written statement said Leelaraj Gour Das, head of Prabartak Sri Krishna Mandir, Gaurang Das, and Chinmoy Krishna Das, head of Sri Sri Pundarik Dham in Chattogram, were expelled from ISKCON Bangladesh for breaching discipline of the organisation several months ago. That’s why any actions of these individuals do not represent ISKCON Bangladesh.
In the question-answer session, ISKCON Bangladesh’s executive member and Child Protection team’s member Hrishikesh Gouranga Das said some children brought out allegations of misconduct against Chinmoy Krishna Das. After receiving the allegations, Chinmoy was sent a letter and asked to refrain from any activities of the organisation and Pundarik Dham for three months, which he defied. He did not also comply with directives of the ISKCON Bangladesh which led to his permanent expulsion last July.
Bangladesh Sanatani Jagran Mancha spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das's followers protested in the Chittagong court area on Tuesday over his arrest and imprisonment in a sedition case. At one stage, Chinmoy's followers clashed with law enforcement and lawyers.
In rallies held in Chattogram and Dhaka on Wednesday, calls were made to ban ISKCON Bangladesh after the murder of the lawyer Saiful.
At one stage, assistant public prosecutor (APP) Saiful Islam was hacked to death. Chattogram Bar Association president Nazim Uddin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that day that the protesters hacked Saiful to death.
The organisation has organised today’s press conference in the wake of the situation.
The leaders of the organisation said calls for banning ISKCON Bangladesh on account of Chinmoy Krishna’s activities are not logical.
In the written statement, Charu Chandra Das said a coordinated smear campaign has been launched against ISKCON Bangladesh centering the recent movement of Bangladesh Sanatani Jagran Mancha. This campaign is spreading false, baseless and ill-motivated news on ISKCON Bangladesh. This campaign has particularly expedited since the tragic death of noted lawyer Saiful Islam Alif.
“We want to unequivocally declare ISKCON Bangladesh does not have any involvement with such nefarious incidents or the ongoing movement. This false campaign has reached such a level that even incidents of road accidents are being branded as ISKCON's conspiracy,” Charu Chandra Das said.
He added that the ISKCON Bangladesh made it clear through an official statement on 3 October that Chinmoy Krishna is not the spokesperson of the organisation and his statements are of his own.
The ISKCON leader urged all to probe the ongoing hate campaign, and refrain from any incitement to maintain peace and religious tolerance.
ISKCON Bangladesh’s president Satyaranjan Barai urged the government to ensure exemplary punishment for the killers of lawyer Saiful.
Addressing the press briefing, he said ISKCON Bangladesh is a non-political and peaceful religious organisation, dedicated to communal harmony, religious tolerance, and human welfare in Bangladesh as well as around the world.
Replying to a question about a recent remark of Suvendu Adhikari, a BJP leader of India’s West Bengal and leader of opposition in the state assembly, ISKCON Bangladesh executive member Hrishikesh Gouranga Das said ISKCON is an international organisation which is not run from India.
That’s why comments of individuals are of their own, he added.
BJP Bengal unit’s senior leader Suvendu on Wednesday announced a blockade of goods vehicles at Indo-Bangladesh Petrapole border on 2 December and called for complete stoppage of visas and export-import permits to Bangladeshis in protest against arrest of Chinmoy.
The ISKCON Bangladesh leaders said they will hold a meeting with land adviser AF Hassan Ariff on Sunday and discuss the ongoing issues.