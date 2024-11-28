ISKCON: Chinmoy expelled, his activities don’t reflect organisation’s stance

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari does not belong to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Bangladesh as he was expelled by the organisation.

The organisation would not shoulder any responsibility over his statements and speech, said the leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh at a press briefing at its Swamibagh Temple office in Dhaka.

ISKCON Bangladesh’s general secretary Charu Chandra Das Brahmachari in a written statement said Leelaraj Gour Das, head of Prabartak Sri Krishna Mandir, Gaurang Das, and Chinmoy Krishna Das, head of Sri Sri Pundarik Dham in Chattogram, were expelled from ISKCON Bangladesh for breaching discipline of the organisation several months ago. That’s why any actions of these individuals do not represent ISKCON Bangladesh.