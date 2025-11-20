This verdict to pave way for fair elections: Badiul Alam Majumdar

Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik-SHUJAN (Citizens for Good Governance) secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar has expressed satisfaction over the verdict reinstating the provisions of the caretaker government system.

He said that today’s ruling by the Appellate Division would pave the way for free and impartial elections.

He made the remarks to newspersons on the Supreme Court premises Thursday morning, following the verdict delivered by the country’s apex court.