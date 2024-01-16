EU team wants to know about voter turnout

After the polling ended on 4:00pm, the chief election commissioner Kazi habibul Awal briefed the media around 5:00pm. As first, he said, “28 per cent of votes have been cast so far.” As that time, a person sitting next to him whispered in his ear, “It’s 40 per cent.” The CEC then said, “40 per cent. Yet 100 per cent of data from dashboard have not been received yet.” What data they have received so far is reliable, but this is not certain yet and this may vary a little bit, the CEC added.

Sources at EC said the EU technical team, as well as NDI and IRI delegations largely wanted to know about this confusion on voter turnout. The EC officials told then that presiding officers of all polling centres have been instructed to provide data on voter turnout in EC’s special software in every two hours, but all presiding officers could not do it properly. Presiding officers could not immediately provide data on voter turnout from the constituencies in three hill districts and several other districts. The EC officials also showed the related data and information to the EU, NDI and IRI delegations.

An EC official told Prothom Alo the EU team sought details data on this matter and they would be provided with detailed information.