Dismissed BDR members protest at Shaheed Minar with six-point demand

In the aftermath of the Pilkhana massacre, dismissed BDR personnel have begun an indefinite protest at the central Shaheed Minar from 9:00 AM today, Tuesday, demanding reinstatement and addressing six key demands.

Family members and relatives of the dismissed BDR personnel are participating in the demonstration, which is organised under the banner of the ‘BDR Kalyan Parishad’

As of 12:00 PM, when this report was filed, the protest was still ongoing.

Shahbagh police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Khalid Monsur informed Prothom Alo that the dismissed BDR personnel are staging a protest at the central Shaheed Minar. However, they have not taken to the streets.