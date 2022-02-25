BDR mutiny an outcome of deep-rooted conspiracy: Fakhrul

The killings of military officials in the BDR mutiny were the outcome of a deep-rooted conspiracy against the Bangladesh Army, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.

"It (BDR mutiny) was not just a mutiny as there was a deep-rooted conspiracy behind it. The main reason was to break the morale of the army,” he said.

Fakhrul came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after placing wreaths at a monument set up at Banani Graveyard in memory of the army officials killed in the Pilkhana carnage, marking the 13th anniversary of the incident.

He lamented that the nation has not yet got a proper investigation report on who really were behind the BDR mutiny and no report has been released on the investigation carried out by the army.

"It’s our bad luck that we still couldn’t reveal the truth through an investigation even after so many years. We still don’t know who actually were behind it and why this incident happened! We believe that there’s a conspiracy behind holding back the investigation report (of the army)," Fakhrul said.

On 25-26 February 2009, a cabal of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) killed 74 people, including 57 army officers, of the paramilitary force at the Pilkhana Headquarters.