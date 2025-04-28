Govt should have talked to political parties over ‘humanitarian corridor’ for Rakhine: Mirza Fakhrul
The interim government should have talked to the political parties before taking the decision in principle of allowing a “humanitarian corridor” for communications with Myanmar’s Rakhine state, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir remarked Monday.
He further said this decision is involved with the country’s independence and sovereignty and future peace and stability of this region.
Mirza Fakhrul said this while speaking as the chief guest at a mass campaign at Jagannathpur union in Thakurgaon Sadar upazila in the evening.
“A news report today made me thoughtful. Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Mr. Touhid, he said, ‘We want to allow a humanitarian passage for communications with the Arakanese’. This is a tough thing, it is hard to make you understand. You cannot go there (Rakhine); but now we can go there through Chattogram in Bangladesh. We can go there and communicate (with them). Now they are allowing this humanitarian passage there to communicate.”
Mirza Fakhrul further said, “Let me explain the matter a little. Isn’t there a war going on in Gaza? Israel is only dropping bombs on Gaza, right? No one can go there. A road is being built from Jordan or Egypt and food and medicine from the United Nations are being sent to Gaza from that direction. It’s alright, it is necessary for humanitarian reasons. But what I am saying is, today Bangladesh has to reach the point where Bangladesh had to allow a humanitarian passage. This is a very big decision. Our independence, sovereignty and peace and stability of the region in the future are related to this decision.”
According to Mirza Fakhrul, the government should have talked to all political parties about this issue. Instead of talking about it, they (the government) are making unilateral decisions and giving space for humanitarian passage.
The BNP leader said they had no objection to helping people; they had no objection to the initiative that the United Nations had taken. But it must be with the support of all people.
Mentioning “we don’t want to become another Gaza”, Mirza Fakhrul further said, “We don’t want to get involved in another war. We don’t even want anyone to come here and create trouble for us. We’re already in a big crisis with the Rohingya. We think we should have discussed this before allowing this so that there would be no problems with granting passage.”
Mirza Fakhrul also spoke about the reform initiatives. He said the power of the prime minister was becoming like a king. “We need reforms in those spheres. That is why we have talked about 31-point reforms. But we also want the election to be held. We hope the conscience of the government will prevail. They have said they will try to hold the election from December to June. But what we want to say is, please say it clearly, when you will organise the election. Announce a roadmap.”
Thakurgaon district BNP leaders were also present there.