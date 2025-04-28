Govt should have talked to political parties over ‘humanitarian corridor’ for Rakhine: Mirza Fakhrul

“A news report today made me thoughtful. Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Mr. Touhid, he said, ‘We want to allow a humanitarian passage for communications with the Arakanese’. This is a tough thing, it is hard to make you understand. You cannot go there (Rakhine); but now we can go there through Chattogram in Bangladesh. We can go there and communicate (with them). Now they are allowing this humanitarian passage there to communicate.”

Mirza Fakhrul further said, “Let me explain the matter a little. Isn’t there a war going on in Gaza? Israel is only dropping bombs on Gaza, right? No one can go there. A road is being built from Jordan or Egypt and food and medicine from the United Nations are being sent to Gaza from that direction. It’s alright, it is necessary for humanitarian reasons. But what I am saying is, today Bangladesh has to reach the point where Bangladesh had to allow a humanitarian passage. This is a very big decision. Our independence, sovereignty and peace and stability of the region in the future are related to this decision.”