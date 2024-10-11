Letters reflect joys and pains of a father-daughter relationship

The family was distraught when they heard that the fish feed was lost when the vessel capsized. The father took off his shirt and jumped into the water to save the consignment of fish feed. When he was back on shore, he found the money in his shirt pocket had all been stolen. Even then he went home with a smile on his face. After all, the anklets he had lovingly bought for his daughter were still in his shirt pocket.

Shilpi Akhter of Dakkhin Banasree in the capital, recalled this incident in a letter to her father.

She writes, "You have kept us wrapped by countless such happy memories. The hijal tree that you used to lean on and teach us how to swim, is still there in the same place. The hijal flowers float in the pond water in the morning, just like the old days. Everything is fine, only you are not here, Baba."