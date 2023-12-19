Only people of Bangladesh should decide how election will be held: Pankaj

Former Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pankaj Saran has said people of Bangladesh and the democratic institutions here would decide how the election will be held in the country.

None have been given the rights to assess how elections will take place in Bangladesh or anywhere else, he added.

Pankaj said this while delivering Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Memorial Lecture-2023 at a Dhaka hotel on Monday evening. Bangla daily Dainik Bhorer Kagoj organised the event titled ‘Bangladesh-India is a role model of neighbouring country’.