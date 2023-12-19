Only people of Bangladesh should decide how election will be held: Pankaj

Former Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pankaj Saran has said people of Bangladesh and the democratic institutions here would decide how the election will be held in the country.
None have been given the rights to assess how elections will take place in Bangladesh or anywhere else, he added.
Pankaj said this while delivering Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Memorial Lecture-2023 at a Dhaka hotel on Monday evening. Bangla daily Dainik Bhorer Kagoj organised the event titled ‘Bangladesh-India is a role model of neighbouring country’.
Former Bangladesh High Commissioner in India Tareq A Karim also delivered a speech at the event.
Moderator of the discussion and Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta asked Pankaj about the upcoming 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh. In reply he addressed the challenges Bangladesh and India faced in their journey to democratic advancement. He mentioned the gruesome assassinations of the leaders of the two countries.
“I know elections are important for every country. Every country has its own system and institution. It’s important that the people of Bangladesh decide what is the best way of election for them,” Pankaj said.
He added that India is a democracy but it does not want to export democracy to other countries.
“We acknowledged that every country has its own system and process.”
The former diplomat said one country should not interfere on election of other country.
He said Bangladesh has the means to hold a good election.
“Our only expectation is that the election would be a peaceful one that reflects the will of people so that any instability is not created,” Pankaj Saran said.
He also said that changes in government in either India or Bangladesh should not affect the bilateral ties.
Tariq A Karim said bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh is a role model because the countries successfully settled the issues of land border and maritime boundary without the engagement of any third country which is unique in the world.