Bhanga UNO fires shotgun, panic spreads in locality

The Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Bhanga upazila in Faridpur, Rakibur Rahman Khan, bought himself a new shotgun for security reasons. He had bought it two days ago, but hadn’t tried it out. Then on Sunday night at around 10:00pm, he fired four test shots on the banks of the pond of his official resident at the upazila complex. The people of the area panicked at the sound of shooting and police rushed to the spot.

UNO Rakibur Rahman confirmed the incident, telling Prothom Alo that he had bought the shotgun in Dhaka two days ago, but the shop didn’t have any facilities to test it. That was why at 10:00pm Sunday night he fired four shots by the pond to try it out. Questions arose as to why he hadn’t tried it out when purchasing it, rather than at the premises of his residence.