Bhasan Char needs more resources to fulfill Rohingyas’ expectations: Japan Ambassador

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki has said more resources need to be put in place on Bhasan Char Island to create more livelihood opportunities for the relocated Rohingyas as what he says the Rohingyas face “some challenges” on the island despite having some “solid facilities and infrastructure.”

“It’s true that they’re enjoying a better safety and security environment. They’re living in more solid, concrete buildings. So that’s absolutely a positive aspect of their lives,” he told news agency UNB in an interview while sharing experience of his recent visit to the Island, but noted that there should be more resources through joint efforts to create livelihood opportunities on the island.