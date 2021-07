White House has nominated Peter D Haas to be the next US ambassador to Bangladesh. Once the US Senate gives its approval, Peter Haas will replace Earl Miller in Bangladesh.

US president Joe Biden has nominated ambassadors for a few other countries too. They include Eric Garcetti as US ambassador to India, Bernadette Meehan for Chile and Denise Campbell Bauer for Monaco. According to the White House, these nominations were made on Friday. The Senate will now confirm these nominations.