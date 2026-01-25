Why was BCL leader not released on parole to see his wife and child’s bodies?

On Friday afternoon, after the Jummah prayers, residents of Sabekdanga village in Bagerhat Sadar were returning home when word spread that the bodies of a woman and her nine-month-old baby had been found in their house.

According to locals, the body of the woman, Kaniz Subarna, aka Swarnali, 22, was found hanging from a rope attached to the ceiling of her husband’s house. The lifeless body of her nine-month-old son, Sejad Hasan (Nazif), was also found.

The child had reportedly been submerged in water inside a bathroom bucket. Believing the baby might still be alive, relatives and neighbours rushed him to Bagerhat district hospital.

However, emergency duty physician Sakia Haque said the child had already died before reaching the hospital.

“The baby was brought in on Friday afternoon. He was no longer alive at that time. Still, whenever we receive a drowning case, we attempt rescue breathing. I kept asking those who brought him how long it had been and whether he had fallen into water, but no one could give a clear answer,” she said.