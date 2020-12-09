Big burden on small shoulders

A 14-year-old child was hanging up raw sea fish on a bamboo frame to dry in the scorching sun at the ‘Mayer Doa’ mahal. These fish, washed, cut, cleaned and treated with salt and turmeric, will become ‘shutki’ or dried fish. The dried fish production areas are locally referred to as ‘mahal’. This child works at a ‘mahal’ in Nazirartek, well known is the Cox’s Bazar pourashava for dried fish.

These little workers are paid less because they are children. But when it comes to work hours, there is no compromise, no matter how young they may be. Just like their adult co-workers, they work for 12 hours, starting from 6 in the morning.

There are thousands of such children working at the Nazirartek dried fish zones seven kilometers away from Cox’s Bazar town. In order to help ends meet in the family, many of these children have joined their parents in the dried fish industry. During a visit to a few of the mahals from 10am till 1pm on 1 December, Prothom Alo saw the children at work.

The country’s largest dried fish production area, ‘Nazirartek shutki mahal’ comprises 16 coastal villages including Kutubdiapara, Samitypara, Fadnardale, Nuniachhata and Mostaikapara in wards 1 and 2 of Cox’s Bazar pourashava. Raw fish are being dried in the sun in at least 600 mahals of various sizes.