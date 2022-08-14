Natore college teacher who married student found dead

Though they got married on 12 December last year the matter came to light on 31 July this year. The couple faced huge cyber bullying on social platform Facebook over their marriage.
Abul Kalam Azad, inspector (investigation) of Natore Sadar Police Station, said they detained Mamun for interrogation in this connection.
Meanwhile, a team of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) inspected the scene and collected samples from the flat, said he.
Mamun claimed that Khairun committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan with her scarf. Later he brought down her body by setting fire on the scarf as he found nothing to cut it off, said the inspector.
Besides, caretaker of the house Khalil told the police that Mamun came out of the house around 2:00am and returned after an hour.
He also came out of the house in the early morning and called the caretaker informing that his wife Khairun committed suicide.
Subsequently, the caretaker informed the matter to the house owner putting Mamun under lock and key in the flat, said the police officer, adding that on information, they recovered the body from the flat.