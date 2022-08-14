Natore college teacher who married student found dead

The body of college teacher Khairun Nahar, 42, who married a 22-year-old student last year, was found dead at her rented flat in Boladipara area of the district town on Sunday morning, said police.

The deceased was an assistant professor of Philosophy department of Khubjipur Mozammel Haque Degree College in Gurudaspur upazila of the district, UNB reports.

Her husband Mamun Hossain, a second-year student of Bachelor Degree of Arts (BA Pass Course) of Nawab Siraj-Ud-Dowla Government College, was detained.