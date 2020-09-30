Bills passed in 32 minutes on average, only 4pc MPs took part in discussion giving notices: TIB

Only nine per cent of the total time was spent on enacting laws in the 11th parliament in 2019, reveals a Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) report on Wednesday.

Sixteen bills (excluding the budget bills) were passed in five sessions and six of them were amended laws.

On average, only around 32 minutes were spent to pass each bill. The time includes time to present the bill in parliament, MPs discussion and the minister’s speech. The time the Indian parliament took on average for passing a law in 2019 is 186 minutes.