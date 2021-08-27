Biman makes emergency landing in India

The airlines authorities said that the flight was en route Dhaka with 122 passengers from Muscat, the capital of Oman. The Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:30am today, Friday.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines' chief executive officer Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal told Prothom Alo that the pilot, Captian Naushad, felt unwell while on the way to Dhaka. It was learnt that he probably had a heart attack. The flight then made an emergency landing at Nagpur in India. He said the pilot has been taken for medical treatment.
The passengers and crew are all well. Another flight of Biman has been sent to Nagpur to bring the passengers back to the country.
Deputy manager (public relations) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, Tahera Khandaker, told Prothom Alo that details of the incident would be made known through a press release.