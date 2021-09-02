Biman pilot Nawshad laid to rest at Banani graveyard

The body of Biman’s pilot captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum, who passed away in India following a mid-air heart attack, arrived here this morning and was later buried in Banani graveyard in the afternoon, reports BSS.

A Biman airlines flight operated by Boeing 737 Moyorpakhi carried the coffin of its late pilot from India and landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here at 9:15am.