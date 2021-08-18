Biman resumes flights to India from 22 Aug

On Tuesday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that air connectivity between Bangladesh and India might be resumed under air-bubble arrangement by 20 August.
Momen said that India had agreed to resume flight operations based on a request made by Bangladesh considering demands to facilitate the movement of passengers, reports UNB.
Earlier, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has sent a letter to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India proposing 21 flights per week for the operators of both the countries for this time being.
Under the bilateral air bubble pact, signed last year between the two countries, airlines of both Bangladesh and India can operate international flights with certain restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.