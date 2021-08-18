Bangladesh

Biman resumes flights to India from 22 Aug

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Biman
Biman

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its flights to India under the air bubble arrangement from 22 August.

Flights on the Dhaka-Delhi route will operate on Sundays and Wednesdays while flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata route will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, a Biman's press release said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said that air connectivity between Bangladesh and India might be resumed under air-bubble arrangement by 20 August.

Momen said that India had agreed to resume flight operations based on a request made by Bangladesh considering demands to facilitate the movement of passengers, reports UNB.

Earlier, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has sent a letter to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India proposing 21 flights per week for the operators of both the countries for this time being.

Under the bilateral air bubble pact, signed last year between the two countries, airlines of both Bangladesh and India can operate international flights with certain restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

