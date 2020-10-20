Biman to operate flight on Dhaka-Rome route from 28 Oct

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to operate flight from Dhaka to Rome from 28 October.

The decision has been made as Italy has withdrawn a flight embargo for Bangladeshis with valid stay permits last week.

Passengers have been requested to contact Biman Sales counter for booking, said a press release on Tuesday.

“Flight embargo has been withdrawn for Bangladeshis with valid Italian stay permits following our request. Those whose permits have expired will have to apply for a visa,” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.