Biman to operate flight on Dhaka-Rome route from 28 Oct

UNB
Dhaka
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to operate flight from Dhaka to Rome from 28 October.

The decision has been made as Italy has withdrawn a flight embargo for Bangladeshis with valid stay permits last week.

Passengers have been requested to contact Biman Sales counter for booking, said a press release on Tuesday.

“Flight embargo has been withdrawn for Bangladeshis with valid Italian stay permits following our request. Those whose permits have expired will have to apply for a visa,” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said on Thursday.

