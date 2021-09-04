Biman to restart Delhi, Kolkata flights within air bubble 5 Sep

The national flag carrier will operate flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route two days per week (Tuesday and Thursday) and two days per week (Sunday and Wednesday) on the Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka route, said Tahera Khondoker, deputy general manager (public relations), of Biman.

Earlier, on 2 September, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) accepted the Indian civil aviation ministry’s proposal to resume Bangladesh-India air bubble flights on 4 September.

Also, it accepted the proposal of resumption of air bubble flights with “seven frequencies.” However, a proposal of allocation of 10 frequencies is in place for consideration.

“Frequencies” denotes the number of flights to be included under the bubble each week.