Biman to restart Delhi, Kolkata flights within air bubble 5 Sep

The national flag carrier will operate flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata-Dhaka route two days per week (Tuesday and Thursday) and two days per week (Sunday and Wednesday) on the Dhaka-Delhi-Dhaka route, said Tahera Khondoker, deputy general manager (public relations), of Biman.
Earlier, on 2 September, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) accepted the Indian civil aviation ministry’s proposal to resume Bangladesh-India air bubble flights on 4 September.
Also, it accepted the proposal of resumption of air bubble flights with “seven frequencies.” However, a proposal of allocation of 10 frequencies is in place for consideration.
“Frequencies” denotes the number of flights to be included under the bubble each week.
Under the present seven frequencies arrangement, India has informed Bangladesh that three of its operators have been allocated the flights each week – three for SpiceJet, and two each for Air India and Indigo.
What Biman have announced so far would indicate Bangladesh has some frequencies left over.
Irrespective of the Covid-19 vaccination, any passenger travelling from India will have to complete a 14-day strict home quarantine.
All other related provisions, including the requirement of mandatory RT-PCR test, would apply to such passengers as mentioned in the Air Transportation Circular issued on 16 August, which may be amended from time to time, CAAB said.
However, the carriage of passengers can be restricted to 90 per cent of the total seating capacity of the aircraft used, it said.
In addition to the requirement to the category of passengers, suggested in its previous letter issued on 4 August, CAAB proposed including “passengers with business visa” – namely to help airlines crew to travel to India for simulator training.
Earlier, on 29 August, the Indian government extended its suspension on international scheduled commercial passenger flights to and from India till 30 September.