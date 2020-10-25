Biman to resume flights to India 29 Oct

The US-Bangla Airlines will operate flight to Kolkata six days a week except for Monday and to Chennai for four days a week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, airlines spokesperson said.

The Novoair, another local carrier, has taken preparation to reopen its Kolkata flight but the resumption date is yet to be decided, said the airlines official.

The move came as Bangladesh and India decided to restore the air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries under 'air bubble' arrangement from 28 October after nearly eight months of flight suspension for containment of COVID-19 pandemic.