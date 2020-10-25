Biman to resume flights to India 29 Oct

US-Bangla Airlines, the country’s largest private carrier, will resume flight operation to India’s two designations – Kolkata and Chennai – from 28 October while the national flag carrier Biman will reopen its New Delhi flight from 29 Oct.
Apart from Delhi route, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume its flight to Kolkata and Chennai from 1 and 15 November respectively, said a press release of the airlines on Sunday.
The US-Bangla Airlines will operate flight to Kolkata six days a week except for Monday and to Chennai for four days a week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, airlines spokesperson said.
The Novoair, another local carrier, has taken preparation to reopen its Kolkata flight but the resumption date is yet to be decided, said the airlines official.
The move came as Bangladesh and India decided to restore the air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries under 'air bubble' arrangement from 28 October after nearly eight months of flight suspension for containment of COVID-19 pandemic.
As per the arrangement, three Bangladeshi airlines — Biman Bangladesh Airlines, US-Bangla Airlines, and Novo Air — will initially operate 28 flights a week while while five Indian carriers — Air India, Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoAir — will run the same number of flights in a week.
According to the Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB), five Indian airlines will operate flights on Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi, Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata, Chennai-Dhaka-Chennai and Mumbai-Dhaka-Mumbai routes.
On 9 October, the Indian high commission in Bangladesh announced resumption of online visa application services for Bangladeshi citizens.
For now, visas will be provided in nine categories including medical, business, employment, journalists, diplomatic personnel, officials, UN officials, and UN diplomats, said the Bangladesh foreign ministry.