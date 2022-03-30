BIMSTEC Summit: Leaders set to sign BIMSTEC Charter Wednesday

Leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) are set to sign the BIMSTEC Charter at the fifth Summit to be held in Sri Lankan capital city on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi will be joining the Summit virtually, hosted by current BIMSTEC chair Sri Lanka, from Dhaka and New Delhi respectively.

BIMSTEC Convention on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters will be signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Justice or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States.