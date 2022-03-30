BIMSTEC Summit: Leaders set to sign BIMSTEC Charter Wednesday

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is leading a Bangladesh delegation at the Summit in person.
Momen said Bangladesh is committed to the security and stability of the region within the framework of BIMSTEC Convention on Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime and annual Consultation Mechanism of BIMSTEC National Security Advisors Forum.
“I am happy to note that our leaders will be approving and watching the signing of the BIMSTEC Convention on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters at the fifth BIMSTEC Summit tomorrow (Wednesday),” he said.
The foreign minister said senior officials’ meeting held on Monday recommended some important documents for consideration and onward recommendation to the Summit.
“BIMSTEC Charter is one of them which will place the organization’s activities on a more structured and rule based platform,” Momen said.
Memorandum of Association (MoA) on the Establishment of BIMSTEC Technology Transfer Facility (TTF) in Colombo, Sri Lanka will be signed by Ministers of Foreign Affairs or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States.
On the other hand, Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Mutual Cooperation between Diplomatic Academies/Training Institutions of BIMSTEC Member States will be signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs or the nominated signatories of the BIMSTEC Member States.
Later, a declaration of the fifth BIMSTEC Summit will be adopted.
President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa will deliver opening and closing remarks as the Chairman of BIMSTEC.
The Covid pandemic related challenges, and the uncertainties within the international system that all BIMSTEC members are facing, imparts greater urgency to the goal of taking BIMSTEC technical and economic cooperation to the next level, according to the Indian External Affairs Ministry.
This is expected to be the main subject of deliberations by the leaders at the Summit, it said.
The leaders are also expected to discuss the establishment of basic institutional structures and mechanisms of the group.