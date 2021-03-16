Birth centenary, golden jubilee celebrations kick off Wednesday

The nation is set to celebrate the 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2021 in a befitting manner tomorrow.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the Bengali nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bengale of all times, was born in a respected Muslim family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

He was the third among six offspring — two sons and four daughters — of his parents- Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Sheikh Sayera Khatun.

In celebration of the day, president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying profound respects to the memories of Bangabandhu and greeting the children.

On behalf of the president and the prime minister, wreaths will be placed at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj in tomorrow morning.

The theme of this year’s birthday of Bangabandhu and National Children’s Day is “Bangabandhur Janmadin, Shishur Ridoy Hok Rangin”.