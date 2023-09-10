NID registration bill: Ambiguity about preparing voter list

The government is planning to enact a law that would transfer the national identity card service to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a move that has raised concern due to the lack of proper consultation with the election commission. Two sections of the National Identity Registration Bill 2023, presented in Parliament, have sparked questions.

Section 15 of the bill has raised concerns among Election Commission (EC) officials, as it appears to require them to register voters using information from the home ministry . However, under the Election Commission Act, they are meant to have complete independence in voter registration.

If the bill is passed by the parliament, it will repeal the National Identity Registration Act, 2010, which currently grants the EC authority over national identity card services. Section 30 of the bill states that upon the repeal of the previous law, all information related to National Identity Registration and National Identity Card (NID) held by the Election Commission and collected by the EC will be transferred to the 'registrar’ responsible for NID registration.