Prothom Alo deputy editor AKM Zakaria receives Latifur Rahman award
Prothom Alo’s deputy editor AKM Zakaria has received Latifur Rahman Best Journalist of the year award.
Mediastar Limited and Transcom Group’s chief executive officer (CEO) Simeen Rahman and Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman handed over the award to AKM Zakaria at an event marking Prothom Alo’s 26th anniversary at the Radission Blu Dhaka Water Garden in the capital on Friday.
AKM Zakaria received Tk 500,000 and a crest at the event, which was attended by eminent citizens from various professions, and advisors to the interim government.
Prothom Alo introduced the Award in honour of late Latifur Rahman, founding chairman of the leading conglomerate Transcom Group, in 2021. Transcom Group is the parent company of Mediastar Limited that owns Prothom Alo.
Rozina Islam, a senior correspondent at Prothom Alo, received Latifur Rahman award in 2021, while Sohrab Hassan, joint editor of Prothom Alo, was awarded in 2022, and Shishir Moral, a special correspondent at Prothom Alo, received it in 2023.
AKM Zakaria has been working in Prothom Alo since the inception of the daily and is currently the head of its editorial section.