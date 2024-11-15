Prothom Alo deputy editor AKM Zakaria receives Latifur Rahman award

AKM Zakaria received Tk 500,000 and a crest at the event, which was attended by eminent citizens from various professions, and advisors to the interim government.

Prothom Alo introduced the Award in honour of late Latifur Rahman, founding chairman of the leading conglomerate Transcom Group, in 2021. Transcom Group is the parent company of Mediastar Limited that owns Prothom Alo.