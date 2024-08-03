Ganabhaban door is open for students: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called upon the agitating students to sit with her at her official residence Ganabhaban to put an end to violence centering the quota reform movement.

"The door of Ganabhaban is open. I want to sit with the agitating students of the movement and listen to them. I want no conflict," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks in a meeting with the central leaders of the Peshajibi Somonnoy Parishad (Professionals Coordination Council) at Ganabhaban this morning.

She also asked the authorities concerned to release the common students who have been detained.