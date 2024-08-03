Ganabhaban door is open for students: PM Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called upon the agitating students to sit with her at her official residence Ganabhaban to put an end to violence centering the quota reform movement.
"The door of Ganabhaban is open. I want to sit with the agitating students of the movement and listen to them. I want no conflict," she said.
The prime minister made the remarks in a meeting with the central leaders of the Peshajibi Somonnoy Parishad (Professionals Coordination Council) at Ganabhaban this morning.
She also asked the authorities concerned to release the common students who have been detained.
PM Hasina also assured of holding trial of each killing during the anti-quota movement.
"Trial of each of the killing must be held," she said.
“I am telling again that I’m still agreed to hold talks if the agitators want. They can come any time (to Ganabhaban). If required they can come with their guardians," she said.
She also announced cancelling the proposed, universal pension scheme "Prottoy" for universities, autonomous and state-owned organisations.