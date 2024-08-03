Protest on Pragati Sarani in front of East West University, road blocked
Protesters have gathered on Pragati Sarani main road in front of the East West University in capital’s Aftabnagar area. This has closed vehicular movement on that road.
The protesters came down on road around 2:00 pm today, Saturday. Earlier, protesters started gathering in front of the university after 10:30 am. At the time they started demonstrating one side of the road in front of the university campus.
The protesters chanted various slogans including ‘my brothers are in graves, why the killers are free’, ‘why are my brothers in jail’ and ‘the movement cannot be stopped with bullets’. A lot of police personnel have been noticed to be positioned in front of the University gate.
Students against discrimination, the platform leading the quota reform movement announced new programmes on Friday.
They have announced a protest procession across the country today, Saturday and an all-out non-cooperation movement from Sunday. The protesters gathered in front of the East West University today according to this programme.
Students against Discrimination have called this programme to protest the ‘killings by attacking the peaceful movement of students and citizens across the country and press home their 9-point’ demand.