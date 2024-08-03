Students Against Discrimination announces new programmes for Saturday, Sunday
Students Against Discrimination (SAD), the platform that led the job quota reform movement, has announced new programmes for Saturday and Sunday.
SAD announced a protest procession across the country Saturday and an all-out non-cooperation movement from Sunday, said Abdul Hannan, one of the coordinators of the platform, in a Facebook live around 7:45 pm Friday.
The Students Against Discrimination has called for this programme to protest the murder by attacking the peaceful movement of students and citizens across the country and press home their 9-point.
Abdul Hannan is a graduate student of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) at Dhaka University.
Another coordinator Asif Mahmud confirmed the programme through a Facebook post Friday night.
Abdul Hannan on Facebook live said, “We have been invited on behalf of the prime minister to visit Ganabhaban with our families this morning. We rejected it. You have shed the blood of our brothers in Dhaka’s Uttara, Khulna, Habiganj, Tangail and Sylhet. Unarmed people are being shot to death. We do not understand how the government is remaining in power.”
He further said, “On behalf of the Students Against Discrimination, we are clearly announcing that tomorrow (Saturday) the protest programme will be held at every neighbourhood and every place across the country. An all-out non-cooperation movement will be started from Sunday.”
Abdul Hannan called on the people not to pay tax, electricity and gas bills to this government; the secretariat and all public and private offices will be closed, no vehicle will enter the Ganabhaban and Bangabhaban. “This government will be treated with complete non-cooperation.”
He urged everyone to carry out these programmes so that this government can no longer remain in power.