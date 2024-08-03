Students Against Discrimination announces new programmes for Saturday, Sunday

The Students Against Discrimination has called for this programme to protest the murder by attacking the peaceful movement of students and citizens across the country and press home their 9-point.

Abdul Hannan is a graduate student of English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) at Dhaka University.

Another coordinator Asif Mahmud confirmed the programme through a Facebook post Friday night.

Abdul Hannan on Facebook live said, “We have been invited on behalf of the prime minister to visit Ganabhaban with our families this morning. We rejected it. You have shed the blood of our brothers in Dhaka’s Uttara, Khulna, Habiganj, Tangail and Sylhet. Unarmed people are being shot to death. We do not understand how the government is remaining in power.”