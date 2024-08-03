2 killed in mass processions, clashes across country

Massive clashes erupted centering the mass processions of students held across the country Friday at the call of ‘students against discrimination’ with several reports of fights, vandalism, arson and violence in at least five districts outside Dhaka and Uttara in the capital. A worker was killed in a clash in Habiganj while a police member was beaten to death in Khulna.

The students who joined the mass procession in Uttara clashed with the police and local Awami League (AL) leaders and activists. Some of the AL leaders and activists were seen carrying sharp weapons during the clashes.

There are also reports of massive clashes and violence between the protesters and the police in Khulna and Sylhet. In Lakshmipur, clashes flared up between the students and the local Chhatral League (BCL) and Jubo League activists.