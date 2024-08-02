Mass Procession: Massive clashes in Khulna, cop beat dead

A policeman has been killed during the clashes between the protesters and the police in Khulna.

The incident took place around 6:10 pm in the Gallamari kitchen market area of the divisional city on Friday, when there were massive demonstrations centering the ‘mass procession’ programme called by the Students Against Discrimination (SAD).

Mojammel Haque, commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), confirmed the death to Prothom Alo around 8:30 pm, saying, “One of our constables called Suman has died, and some 20 to 25 of us have been injured critically. Suman was stationed at the police lines.”