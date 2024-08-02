Protesters clash with police, Chhatra League in Habiganj, Awami League office torched
Students involved in the quota reform movement engaged in clashes with police as well as leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Habiganj district.
The clashes broke out in the Tinkona Pukurpar area of the Habiganj town around 3:30 pm on Friday.
The house of the local lawmaker was also vandalised and the office of the Awami League’s Habiganj district unit was also torched during the clashes.
Students gather in front of the Board mosque in Habiganj town after Juma prayers as part of the scheduled ‘Prayers and Student-People Mass Procession’ of the anti-discriminatory student movement.
Witness said students took positions in the Board mosque area whereas leaders and Bangladesh Chhatra League gathered in the East Town area. At one stage, leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and other parties joined the general students’ procession expressing solidarity.
When the procession was crossing the Town Hall area clashes broke out between students and Chhatra League leaders and activists. At one stage, protesters set fire to the Awami League district office in the area and hurled brick chips at the house of local lawmaker Md Abu Zahir.
As police arrived on the spot, chases took place between police and students. Police also opened fire and students marched toward the law enforcement agency personnel from two sides.
No causality was reported till filing this report in the afternoon.