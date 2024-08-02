Police open fire on 'mass procession' in Sylhet, 20 injured 

The police have allegedly set barriers to the mass procession brought out by the students, under the platform of Students Against Demonstration, in Sylhet.

When the protesting students attempted to march forward pushing the barriers aside, the policemen dispersed them firing tear gas shells, shotgun bullets, and sound grenades. Some seven people were detained from the spot.

The incident took place in the Akhalia area near the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) around 4:00 pm on Friday.