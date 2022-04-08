Bloodman, Meta hold webinar on blood donation

“Bloodman is a successful start-up. We provide all kinds of assistance for those who need improvements like workplace, training, mentoring, etc. We will have the utmost support on how people can get better health care by creating a digital healthcare system using this meta blood donation tool through Bloodman,” said Altaf Hossain Joint secretary of the ICT division.

Shahriar Hasan Jisan, the founder and chairman of Bloodman Bangladesh, said, “People are still fighting for safe blood in case of emergency. The main challenge in this country of more than 16 crore people is the lack of communication between blood seekers and blood donors. In this case, Facebook has played an important role in establishing the connection between the two parties. This makes finding platelet donors for dengue patients and plasma donors for Covid-19 patients easier. So we have to come forward to overcome the blood shortage by voluntarily donating blood to your nearest blood bank.”