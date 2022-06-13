BM Container Depot owners flouted rules

Chattogram’s explosion-ravaged BM Container Depot would flout the local and international guidelines to be followed in the maintenance of hazardous substances. Containers carrying chemical substances would be stored beside other containers of garments and other products. The depot authorities failed to comply with the safety measures given by the fire service. The government authorities, too, failed to monitor all these discrepancies.

A licence of a container depot is provided after compliance with various conditions set in National Board of Revenue and Shipping ministry directives. The two policies make it mandatory to implement International Maritime Organisation’s ‘The International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code’.

The IMDG Code is an international code for the maritime transport of dangerous goods in the packaged form, developed to enhance and harmonise the safe carriage of dangerous goods and to prevent pollution to the environment.

It is also mandatory to follow International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS). ISPS is an essential maritime regulation for the safety and security of ships, ports, cargo and crew. Apart from these two codes, clearance from the environment department and fire service and civil defence, fire and disaster insurance and other insurance are mandatory for dealing with hazardous goods. Complying with labour law is also mandatory. The BM Container depot got all these licenses.

Although the depot authorities should have followed the guidelines during availing the clearances, they flouted the directives in practice. Primary investigations of three probe bodies formed by the government, the inspection report of the organisation which provided license before the accident and Prothom Alo’s investigation found at least 10 types of an anomalies in the operation of the depot.