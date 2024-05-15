Donald Lu inquired when could US firms remit their profit 

The US companies investing in Bangladesh are not able to remit their profits at home due to existing dollar-crisis in Bangladesh. When will it be possible to remit this money from Bangladesh, asked visiting US state department assistant secretary for South and Central Asia Donald Lu.

Donald Lu inquired about this at a dinner at the Gulshan residence of the prime minister’s private industry and investment advisor Salman F Rahman on Tuesday night.

Salman F Rahman informed this to the newspersons at a media briefing after the dinner. State minister for information and broadcasting Mohammad A. Arafat was also present at the briefing.