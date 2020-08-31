BNP expresses deep shock at Pranab Mukherjee's death

BNP on Monday expressed deep shock at the death of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, saying he always saw Bangladesh with affection, reports UNB.
In a condolence message, the party said Pranab Mukherjee's demise is a matter of deep sorrow and grief.
"The people of Bangladesh and BNP are equally empathic to his death as the people of India. Late Pranab Mukherjee always saw Bangladesh with love and goodwill," the party said.
It said Pranab Mukherjee was a veteran, experienced and prudent politician of this sub-continent.
"His colourful political life was built on a combination of constant efforts, hard work and success."
The party prayed for the eternal peace of the former Indian president's departed soul.
It also conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family members, admirers and the people of India.
Pranab Mukherjee, who had been in coma after a brain surgery early this month, died at the age of 84.
"With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of you," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.
Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on 10 August and had surgery the same day for the removal of a clot in the brain.
He had tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital.