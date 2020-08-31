BNP expresses deep shock at Pranab Mukherjee's death

"With a heavy heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of you," his son Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.



Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital on 10 August and had surgery the same day for the removal of a clot in the brain.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital.