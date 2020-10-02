BNP infected with 'coronavirus': Zafrullah

Zafrullah, also a pro-BNP intellectual, came up with the remarks while speaking at a human-chain programme in front of the National Press Club arranged by 'Gonotantra Forum' protesting the violence against women and children.

He said BNP can take to the streets with at least 100 people at every ward of the Dhaka city with public issues if it wants.

Zafrullah warned that BNP will have to face more difficult time in the days to come if the party leaders and activists do not become active and raise their voice in favour of public issues.

He suggested BNP to hold its national council to revive the party through an overhauling. "People still love Khaleda Zia. She should hold the council meeting within the time she remains out of jail."

On 15 September, the government has extended BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's conditional release from jail in two corruption cases by another six months.

As per the conditions, Khaleda Zia will not be allowed to go abroad for treatment as she will have to stay home and receive treatment there. She was released earlier on the same conditions.