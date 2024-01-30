Corruption index
Bangladesh goes down two notches to become 10th most corrupt country
Bangladesh slipped two notches down in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023 of Berlin-based Transparency International (TI) to become the 10th most corrupt country in the world. This is Bangladesh’s worst performance in the last 12 years.
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), the Bangladesh chapter of the organisation, unveiled the report simultaneously with its Berlin office at a press conference at its office at the capital’s Dhanmondi on Tuesday.
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director, Iftekharuzzaman highlighted various points of the report.
He said, “The performance of Bangladesh is frustrating. The rank and position of Bangladesh is evident that the government’s commitment against corruption was not applicable effectively, and Bangladesh slipped further due to law enforcement and structural weakness.”
Bangladesh dropped by two notches to 149th place among 180 countries in the latest index and scored 24 out of 100. The country ranked 147th place in 2022.
Expect for Afghanistan, other South Asian neighbours including India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka performed better than Bangladesh in the 2023 corruption index.
Demark ranked atop, scoring 90 out of 100, followed by Finland, which secured 87 points.
Somalia became the most corrupted country, securing only 11 points, behind South Sudan, Syria and Venezuela.