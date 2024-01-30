Bangladesh goes down two notches to become 10th most corrupt country

Bangladesh slipped two notches down in the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023 of Berlin-based Transparency International (TI) to become the 10th most corrupt country in the world. This is Bangladesh’s worst performance in the last 12 years.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), the Bangladesh chapter of the organisation, unveiled the report simultaneously with its Berlin office at a press conference at its office at the capital’s Dhanmondi on Tuesday.