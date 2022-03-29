Body formed to investigate negligence in irrigation water supply

The agriculture ministry formed a four-member probe committee on Sunday to investigate negligence in supplying irrigation water to two farmers in Rajshahi, who allegedly committed suicide after not getting water for their land.

The committee has visited the spot in Rajshahi and started its investigation. It has been asked to submit a report within seven working days, said agriculture secretary Md Sayedul Islam at a meeting on implementation progress review of Annual Development Project at the secretariat, said a press release.