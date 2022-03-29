Body formed to investigate negligence in irrigation water supply

"Police are also investigating the matter separately and they will take
action accordingly," he added.
"We have inquired about the incident immediately after being informed. I had a conversation with the Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA), Rajshahi deputy commissioner, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) and other concerned and immediately formed a four- member probe committee to investigate the matter," said Md Sayedul Islam.
"Strict administrative action will be taken, if anyone's negligence is found
in supplying irrigation water in the region," he added.
About the import of onions, the agriculture secretary said the government has no plan to suspend onion import right now to keep the price under control during the month of Ramadan.
He said that the market is being closely monitored to keep price of onions
under control and that steps will be taken to protect the interests of both farmers and consumers.
The meeting was attended by senior officials of the ministry, heads of
agencies and project directors.