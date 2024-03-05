BSF delegation reaches Dhaka to attend BGB-BSF border conference

A nine-member delegation of Border Security Force (BSF) led by its director general (DG) Shri Nitin Agrawal landed in Dhaka this morning to attend the 54th DG-level BGB-BSF Border Conference to be held from 5-9 March at the BGB headquarters in the capital.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) director general (DG) Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui and his wife Naureen Ashraf extended floral greetings and warmly welcomed the Indian delegation along with the BSF director general and his wife Smita Agrawal at the airport, said a press release.