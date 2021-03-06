Book on Bangabandhu's 7 March speech published in UN's official languages

Bangladesh embassy in Paris and permanent mission of Bangladesh to UNESCO have unveiled a book titled "The Historic 7th March Speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman: A World Documentary Heritage"

The book has been published in all the official languages of United Nations (UN) - Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian and Spanish.

The book, unveiled on Friday, contains special messages of president Abdul Hamid, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and education minister Dipu Moni.

Ambassadors and permanent representatives of Australia, UK, France, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Mauritania, Spain, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Russia and Bangladesh spoke at the joint unveiling ceremony in English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Russian and Chinese languages.

Bangladesh ambassador to Paris and permanent representative of Bangladesh to UNESCO Kazi Imtiaz Hossain paid homage to the memory of Bangabandhu.