Ex-secretary Nasir Uddin made new CEC

Besides the CEC, the government has also appointed four election commissioners. They are former additional secretary Md Anwarul Islam Sarker, retired district and sessions judge Abdur Rahmanel Masud, former joint secretary Tahmida Ahmed and retired brigadier general Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah.

Nasir Uddin was among the two persons proposed for the CEC by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He was energy and mineral resources ministry and health ministry. An admin cadre of BCS 1979 batch, Nasir Uddin went to retirement in January, 2009.

BNP proposed names of Nasir Uddin and Shafiqul Islam for the post of CEC to the search committee formed for constituting the Election Commission.