Attacking physicians on pretext of wrong treatment shocking: Health minister

“Only Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) has the right to report about wrong treatment, neither you nor I have any right to say wrong treatment,” asserted the minister.

Referring to the ability of physicians in Bangladesh, Sen said, “I wholeheartedly believe that the talent and skills of our physicians are not less than the doctors of any country in the world.”

Citing the example of the surgery of conjoined twins Rokeya and Rabaya, the minister said that although Hungarian physicians were present during that operation, the neurosurgeons of Bangladesh played the biggest role in it.