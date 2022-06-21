BPSC: 'Facebook pages in its name fake'

Some 173,000 people liked a page -- Bangladesh Public Service Commission – equipped with the picture of the commission office in its profile and cover. Its last post, which was made on 18 June, noted that the result of 44th civil service preliminary examination is likely to be published on 30 June. The post was liked by an overwhelming number of people.

BPSC chairman Md Sohorab Hossain said none of these pages is official. The result may be published even before the possible date mentioned in the post. The BPSC will not take any responsibility for information circulated on such a fake page.

The BPSC chairman further said they would report the authorities concerned over these fake pages.