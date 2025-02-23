Hasina ordered 'no treatment', 'no release' for July victims: Tajul

Muhammad Tajul Islam said Hasina ordered the physicians not to provide treatment to any victims of mass uprising and not to give anyone release, to ensure that none goes back to the street to join anti-government movement.

"The prosecution already received evidences in support of this claim. Apart from the patients at the hospital, the physicians too, have confirmed the matter to us. We have informed this to the tribunal today," he added.

Replying to a question of a reporter, the ICT chief prosecutor further said the hospital authorities could not conduct autopsies on the bodies of the July-August mass uprising martyrs and they did not provide death certificates following the order of the administration.

"Even after the killings in gunfire, the families of the victims were given death certificates, saying that their dear ones died of fever or any other disease. Police attacked the families that were trying to bury their loved ones or going to attend the burial," Muhammad Tajul Islam further said.