Modi congratulates Sheikh Hasina, commits to further strengthen partnership

Narendra Modi in his social media handle has written, “Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections.”

The Indian prime minister has also written, “I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh.”

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources said the prime minister of India sent a letter to the prime minister of Bangladesh conveying his heartiest congratulations on the victory of Awami League under her leadership in the 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh.