Modi congratulates Sheikh Hasina, commits to further strengthen partnership

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday phoned Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her for securing victory for the fourth consecutive time in parliamentary elections.
The Indian prime minister revealed this in his X (formerly Twitter) handle in the evening.
Narendra Modi in his social media handle has written, “Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections.”
The Indian prime minister has also written, “I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh.”
Meanwhile, diplomatic sources said the prime minister of India sent a letter to the prime minister of Bangladesh conveying his heartiest congratulations on the victory of Awami League under her leadership in the 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh.
In the letter, Narendra Modi expressed confidence that as prime minister Sheikh Hasina prepares to lead her country for a fourth consecutive term, the historic and close ties between India and Bangladesh will continue to deepen in all areas of their irreversible partnership.
He affirmed that as a close friend and trusted development partner of Bangladesh, India will continue to support Bangladesh’s aspirations and growth.
In the letter, prime minister Modi also conveyed his best wishes to the people of Bangladesh for their continued progress, peace and prosperity.