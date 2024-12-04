Rumour Scanner's investigation
News of attack on 'Chinmoy Das' lawyer' circulated in Indian media fake
Various Indian media outlets have published and disseminated news about an alleged attack on Ramen Roy in Bangladesh, claiming that he is the lawyer of imprisoned Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, the spokesperson for the Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote.
This news has also spread on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter). However, the fact-checking organisation Rumour Scanner has stated that this information is incorrect.
Rumor Scanner's investigation has revealed that Ramen Roy is not the lawyer for Chinmoy Krishna Das. While it is true that lawyer Ramen Roy was injured, the injury did not occur during an attack last night. Actually, he sustained injuries during a clash in Dhaka on 25 November.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Rumour Scanner clarified that the claims circulating in various Indian media outlets and on X (formerly Twitter) are inaccurate.
These reports wrongly stated that Ramen Roy is the lawyer representing Chinmoy Krishna Das and that he was attacked due to his legal efforts on behalf of the imprisoned individual. The post shared by an ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson on X is also incorrect.
Additionally, Rumour Scanner and the Sanatani Jagaran Jote have confirmed that Ramen Roy is not Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer and that the injury occurred during the 25 November incident.