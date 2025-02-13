Abu Sayeed subjected to reckless police firing, extrajudicial killing: UN

Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed was recklessly shot by the police. He was subjected to extrajudicial killing. Based on the video footage of the incident and eye witness records, there is reasonable ground to believe that the police were directly involved in the killing of Abu Sayeed.

This has been said in the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) fact-finding report, prepared analysing the incidents that occurred from 1 July to 15 August.

The OHCHR analysed different photos and videos of the incident. The digital forensic department of the organisation enhanced the quality of the video and photos. After that, they tried to match the videos and photos with the eyewitness record and reconstruct the entire incident.

The report says Abu Sayeed, 23, was the youngest among the five brothers and three sisters. He was the first in the family to attend university. He was involved in the quota reform movement right from the start.