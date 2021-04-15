BRAC, NGOs to support communities in 38 districts under high Covid risk

BRAC has taken up an initiative to support people living in 38 most vulnerable districts to prevent Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

BRAC along with partner NGOs are all set to implement the plan through a community-driven Covid response and local level health system strengthening initiative.

The decision was reached at an emergency meeting with the recently formed platform Civil Society Organisation (CSO) Alliance on Thursday (15 April).

The meeting was chaired by CSO alliance coordinator and advisor to former caretaker government Rasheda K Chowdhury. PRIP Trust executive director Aroma Dutta, Ahsania Mission ED M Ehsanur Rahman, Hasin Jahan, Sultana Kamal, Maleka Banu, RDRS chairperson Shib Narayan Kairy and WaterAid regional director Khairul Islam also attended the meeting.